Cleveland city council to pass resolution opposing President Trump's executive order

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland city council will pass a resolution Monday night opposing President Trump's executive order banning some citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.
The resolution is expected to pass at a 7 p.m. meeting, according to a city spokesperson.
Resolutions are simply "an informal enactment stating a decision or expressing the opinion of Council regarding a particular item of business, an event, issue or person."
The resolution will have no bearing on the executive order.
Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish issued this statement on the ban Monday:
President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees and Muslim immigrants from countries around the world is shameful and must be stopped. Many of the people his action is barring are women and children fleeing war and terror; others are young students who have worked for years to come to our universities; still others are doctors who serve in our local hospitals. The list goes on. This country was founded and built by immigrants and we are all strengthened by diversity. Let’s not allow fear to define who we are. Lady liberty is crying. I call upon President Trump to immediately lift this shameful ban and to work on stronger vetting of individuals coming into our country as appropriate.