Cleveland city council to pass resolution opposing President Trump's executive order

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland city council will pass a resolution Monday night opposing President Trump's executive order banning some citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

The resolution is expected to pass at a 7 p.m. meeting, according to a city spokesperson.

Resolutions are simply "an informal enactment stating a decision or expressing the opinion of Council regarding a particular item of business, an event, issue or person."

The resolution will have no bearing on the executive order.

Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish issued this statement on the ban Monday: