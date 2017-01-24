Cleveland City Council approves tax abatement for redevelopment of former Huntington Bank building

CLEVELAND - Cleveland City Council approved legislation authorizing tax abatement for the redevelopment of the former Huntington Bank building on East 9th and Euclid Avenue.

The owner of the building is spending $300 million to transform the 22-story building into a mix of apartments, office space, hotel rooms, restaurants and stores.

The council said the project is expected to generate 1,000 construction jobs and 450 service and administration positions. Construction on the building is scheduled to begin later in 2017.