Cleveland APL to waive adoption fees, accept donations instead before the holidays

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Animal Protective League is trying to make the holidays a little brighter by finding some of its residents a new home.

From Wednesday, December 21 through Saturday, December 24 adoption fees for select long-term residents will be donation based. The fees are usually $45 for adult cats, $95 for adult dogs and $25 for rabbits.

Interested? Stop by one of the APL's adoption centers located at the Cleveland APL on Wiley Avenue in Tremont or the Parma PetSmart on Ridge Road to find out which animals are eligible.