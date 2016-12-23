City of Cleveland, Tanisha Anderson's family willing to settle lawsuit

CLEVELAND - The family of Tanisha Anderson, who died while in police custody and the City of Cleveland have notified lawyers that they are willing to settle a lawsuit over her death.

The lawsuit, that was filed in 2015, alleges that after Anderson called police for help after being in mental distress, Officers Scott Aldridge and Bryan Myers used excessive force in restraining Anderson—including placing a knee in her back and pushing her face into the sidewalk.

According to documents in the case, it was determined that both officers "failed to notify EMS in a timely fashion when it became apparent a respondent you were in contact with was in need of medical assistance."