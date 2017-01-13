Chase overnight in Cleveland ends in a crash and arrest

Chase overnight in Cleveland ends with crash and an arrest

CLEVELAND - A suspect in a pursuit overnight in Cleveland was caught after he crashed into another car at the intersection of I-490 and East 55th Street.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on the driver of a Chrysler Pacifica on westbound I-90 near East 185th Street around 12:30 a.m. Friday.  

Troopers said the driver took off at speeds at or near 100 mph towards downtown Cleveland on I-90 before going south on I-77 and eventually I-490.

The chase ended when the suspect lost control and crashed into a car that was waiting at the northbound East 55th traffic light at the end of I-490. The driver of the car that the suspect hit was able to walk to an ambulance, according to troopers.

The suspect was chased into a nearby junkyard where he was arrested.

No information about why suspect ran or his identity has been released.

