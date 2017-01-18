Bomb squad called to Cleveland home after blast from mailbox

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Police Bomb Squad was called to an explosion just after 11 p.m. Tuesday on East 164th Street just north of Miles Avenue.

According to police at the scene, someone placed an explosive device in a mailbox on the front of the home and when it exploded it tore a large hole in the front wall of the home.

Two adults and a child were inside the home at the time of the explosion but were not injured in the blast. Cleveland EMS said that the blast luckily sent debris towards the street protecting the people inside from injury.

The hole looked to be about the size of a large pizza box and the blast was strong enough that from the street you could see inside the home according to police.

No motive was released and witnesses said the area is usually quiet.

One witness, who would only identify himself as Anthony G, said he was asleep in his home about 75 yards away and the blast shook him awake. "It shook the house, you heard stuff moving but it didn't knock nothing off the walls. It was like a dramatic shake though, you could feel it throughout your body."

When Bomb Squad members arrived they used a dog and other tools to check a car parked in the street and spent about 30 minutes making sure there were no secondary devices in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.