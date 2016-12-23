Armed robber steals almost $700 from Grum's Sandwich Shoppe in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio - An armed robber stole almost $700 from a Cleveland Heights sandwich shop.

On Tuesday, a man walked into Grum's Sandwich Shop on Coventry Road right before close and proceeded to place an order. When he was being rung up by an employee, Shawn Dusek, he pulled a semi-automatic handgun and told Dusek to 'give him everything.'

He then walked behind the counter to the register and told Dusek to put the money from the register into a plastic trash bag. In addition, he asked for money in the safe but since Dusek didn't know the combination, he took money from the change safe instead.

Another employee, William Foy, was in the back of the restaurant washing dishes when he heard the exchange. The robber took money from both Foy's and Dusek's wallets, running away with $670.17 from the robbery.

Police are still looking for the man responsible and the incident is under investigation.