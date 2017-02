CLEVELAND - An Amazon pickup location is coming to downtown Cleveland.

The 2,454-square-foot store will be located at 2020 Euclid Avenue, near Cleveland State University.

This will be similar to the store that opened at the University of Akron last summer.

In a statement to News 5, the online retailer said it is excited to bring a pickup location to the area that will offer the community "a convenient way to pick up and return Amazon orders, including virtually everything one needs — from everyday essentials to technology."

The company is expected to begin hiring for that location soon.