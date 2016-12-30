A Complete Guide to New Years Eve in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Looking for a place to ring in the new year in downtown Cleveland? While the city isn't having an official celebration, there are still lots of events for people of all ages.

Destination Cleveland has provided a full list of events, contact information and packages to make sure you can ring in 2017 in style, wherever you are around the city.

Index

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND

OLD BROOKLYN

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

OHIO CITY

REGIONAL

DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND:

Pickwick & Frolic: New Year’s Eve Comedy Packages || 2035 E. 4th St., Cleveland, 44115, 216.241.7425, www.pickwickandfrolic.com

A New Year’s Eve dinner? A comedy show? A gala celebration? Dinner and a comedy show or a comedy show and a gala celebration? This year, Pickwick & Frolic offers guests a few different New Year’s Eve options under the glowing lights of East 4th Street.

The Best NYE Party in the CLE at Windows on the River (waiting list only) || 2000 Sycamore St., Cleveland, 44113, 216.861.1445, www.windowsontheriver.com

Located in the historic FirstEnergy Powerhouse along the west bank of the Cuyahoga River in the Flats, Windows on the River again offers “The Best NYE Party in CLE” hosted by Cleveland Music Group. The fun-filled evening will feature three rooms of entertainment including an open bar, hors d’ouvres, a photo booth and – naturally – a champagne toast at midnight. VIP tickets include admission to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium, a private VIP lounge, party favors, free parking and much more. Hotel packages with shuttle service are available. Reservations required.

Lago's 4th Annual New Year’s Eve Soiree: Fire & Ice || 1091 W. 10th St., Cleveland, 44113, 216.862.8065, www.lagoeastbank.com

Celebrate the New Year draped in tuxedos and gowns at Lago’s 4th Annual New Year’s Eve Soiree: Fire & Ice at the Aloft Cleveland Hotel. Featuring a live band and DJ Flaco Flash, an open bar and a variety of decadent food served throughout the night, attendees can celebrate their way into the New Year.

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball at The 9 || 2017 E. 9th St., Cleveland, 44115, 216.239.1200, www.metropolitancleveland.com

Gather friends and head to The Metropolitan at The 9 for a New Year’s Eve Masquerade Ball. In addition to a food and beverage package, the evening’s festivities will include a DJ and a champagne toast to ring in 2017. The Metropolitan at The 9 is also offering a New Year’s Eve hotel package (with the purchase of tickets for the Masquerade Ball) for guests who want to start the New Year with an overnight stay in Downtown Cleveland.

New Year’s Spectacular with Phil Turk at Society Lounge || 2063 E. 4thSt., Cleveland, 44115, 216.781.9050, www.societycleveland.com

Society Lounge encourages guests to countdown to the New Year with style and soul with Phil Turk, the evening’s entertainment. Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a glass of champagne and are invited to enjoy full caviar service complete with a seafood tower. At midnight, visitors will receive another glass of champagne to celebrate the arrival of 2017.

The Nautica Queen’s New Year’s Eve Gala || 1153 Main Ave., Cleveland, 44113, 216.696.8888, www.nauticaqueen.com

Those looking for a nautical New Year’s celebration are welcome to board the Nautica Queen for its New Year’s Eve Cruise. The evening will include hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing and a little bubbly matched against the city skyline on Lake Erie.

Kids New Year’s Eve Ball at Merwin’s Wharf || 1785 Merwin Ave., Cleveland, 216.664.5696, www.clevelandmetroparks.com

The Cleveland Metroparks invites mom, dad and the kids to celebrate the upcoming New Year with a Kids New Year’s Eve Ball at Merwin’s Wharf. In addition to enjoying a special buffet-style brunch, crafts, a magic show and balloon blowing, kids will get to toast 2017 with sparkling apple cider. Reservations are needed as space is limited (11:30 a.m. seating is SOLD OUT).

The Cleveland Improv: New Year’s Eve with Mike Polk Jr. || 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland, 44113, 216.696.4677, www.clevelandimprov.com

Join Cleveland comedian, Mike Polk Jr., as he headlines the Cleveland Improv during two dinner/comedy show packages on New Year’s Eve.

Music Box Supper Club New Year’s Eve || 1148 Main Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113, 216.242.1250, www.musicboxcle.com

This year, Music Box Supper Club offers two New Year’s Eve options. Guests can chose between a Steely Dan tribute band, The FM Project, and an 80s-themed Rock Star Masquerade featuring The Sunrise Jones. Prizes, food and drinks will be included to top off the night.

Punch Bowl Social New Year’s Eve || 1086 W. 11th St., Cleveland, 44113, 216.239.1508, www.punchbowlsocial.com/location/cleveland

Punch Bowl Social in the Flats East Bank will host a 1980s-themed bash along with an Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Clemson Tigers Fiesta Bowl watch party starting at 6 p.m. Guests can catch the big game (and cheer on the Buckeyes) on one of Punch Bowl Social’s 26 TVs, take part in their own competitions with one of the table games or vintage arcade games, strike out in a game of bowling or sing their hearts out in one of the karaoke rooms – all while enjoying a special New Year’s Eve Punch.

The Big Bang Cleveland – New Year’s Eve || 1163 Front Ave., Cleveland, 44113, 216.417.6222, http://www.thebigbangbar.com/locations-page/cleveland-oh

Start the New Year off with a bang at The Big Bang Cleveland’s New Year’s Eve party. Located in the Flats East Bank along the Cuyahoga River, The Big Bang will have hand-crafted cocktails, delicious food and a dueling piano show that will keep guests singing and dancing all the way into 2017. There are three ticket options available for the event.

Luca’s New Year’s Eve || 2100 Superior Viaduct, Cleveland, 44113, 216. 862.2761, www.lucacleveland.com

This New Year’s Eve, Luca Italian Cuisine will have extended holiday hours (3 p.m.-12:30 a.m.) and will offer their full menu as well as performances from local swing musicians, Rick and Sharona.

New Year’s Eve Drawings at JACK Cleveland Casino || 100 Public Square, Cleveland, 44113, 216.297.4777, www.jackentertainment.com

Want to start New Year’s off with an extra $2,017? All ClubJACK members will receive one complimentary entry for the chance to win JACK’s drawing. Seven winners will be ringing in the New Year with extra cash and a good time.

New Year's Eve Eve Celebration at the Great Lakes Science Center || 601 Erieside Ave., Cleveland, 44114, 216.694.2000, www.greatscience.com

Family and friends can ring in the New Year earlier than usual at the Great Lakes Science Center’s special countdown on the eve of New Year’s Eve (Dec. 30). The countdown begins at 2:17 p.m. that Friday, and, as the countdown begins, 2,017 balloons will drop from the top level of the Wintergarden atrium.

Red Wanting Blue concert at the House of Blues || 308 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, 44114, 216.523.2583, www.houseofblues.com/cleveland

· Red Wanting Blue is giving both an acoustic performance and a New Year’s Eve performance at the House of Blues to ring in 2017.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Quicken Loans Arena || Quicken Loans Arena, 1 Center Court, Cleveland, 44115, 888.894.9424 www.theqarena.com

The nationally acclaimed rock opera Trans-Siberian Orchestra makes its way back to Quicken Loans Arena for two electrifying performances to ring in the New Year.

Cleveland POPS New Year’s Eve Concert & Dance at Severance Hall || 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland, 44106, 216.231.1111, www.clevelandpops.com

The Cleveland POPS 21st Annual New Year’s Eve Concert & Dance at Severance Hall in University Circle features American Idol’s very own, Melinda Doolitte. After Doolittle’s charming performance, guests can continue their celebration by kicking up their heels with two pop and rock dance bands in Severance Hall. Desserts, a cash bar and coffee are offered all night and a balloon drop will help guests ring in the New Year.

OLD BROOKLYN

Noon Year’s Eve at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo || 3900 Wildlife Way, Cleveland, 44109, 216.661.650, http://www.clevelandmetroparks.com/Zoo

Families can celebrate the arrival of the New Year during daylight hours at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo “Noon” Year's Eve party. Kid-friendly activities are offered throughout the morning, and at the stroke of noon, the traditional ball drop will welcome in the New Year.

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS

New Year’s Eve Celebration at Landerhaven || 6111 Landerhaven Drive, Cleveland, 44124, 440.449.0700, www.landerhaven.com

Located in Cleveland’s east side city of Mayfield Heights, Landerhaven transforms into an exclusive event featuring an intimate dinner, top-shelf open bar, a dessert table, live music from Twist! and a 1 a.m. breakfast buffet following the midnight champagne toast.

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS

New Year’s Eve Performances at Nighttown || 2387 Cedar Road, Cleveland Heights, 44106, 216.795.0550, www.nighttowncleveland.club

Enjoy live performances from Anne Cochran and Abe LaMarca in Nighttown’s Music Room and lovely trumpet tunes from Dominick Farinacci on the Secret Garden patio on the eve of the New Year. Farinacci will also be joining the Nighttown crowd for a New Year’s Jazz Brunch on Jan. 1 for those who miss the celebration the night before.

OHIO CITY

New Year’s Eve at Tabletop || 1810 W. 25th St., Cleveland, 44113, 216.512.3053, www.tabletopcleve.com

Tabletop Board Game Café invites guests to ring in 2017 with an amusing night of big group games, late night dessert bites, gourmet hors d’oeuvres and a midnight cotton candy champagne toast. Beginning at 8 p.m., the night will be filled with laughter, fun and raffle prizes. Tickets are available for purchase tickets at Tabletop Board Game Café or online.

REGIONAL

Big 80s New Year’s Eve Dance at Hard Rock Rocksino || 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, 44067, 330.908.7625, www.hrrocksinonorthfieldpark.com

Located in Northfield, the Hard Rock Rocksino will host a big 80s New Year’s Eve Dance party featuring The Spazmatics and The Rock Star of Comedy, Pete George. Guests can choose either of these performances to ring in the New Year.

First Night in Akron || Downtown Akron, 44308, www.downtownakron.com

Downtown Akron hosts its 21st annual First Night Akron, a family friendly and alcohol-free celebration of the arts including music, dance, theater, visual/interactive art and fireworks. Admission is $10 and children under the age of ten are free.

Hinckley Reservation: Last Sunrise of The Year Hike || Johnson’s Picnic Area, Hinckley Reservation, Hinckley, 44233, 330.278.2160, www.clevelandmetroparks.com

Nature lovers can join the Cleveland Metroparks in celebrating the last day and sunrise of 2016 at 7:30 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. After hiking along the Shore of Hinckley Lake, guests can enjoy hot coffee and coffee cake with other participants at the Johnson Picnic Area.

1940s WWII Era Big Band Hangar Dance at Liberty Aviation Museum || 3515 East State Road, Port Clinton, 43452, 419.732.0234, www.libertyaviationmuseum.org

Guests are invited to join the Liberty Aviation Museum in its second annual Big Band Hangar New Year Eve’s celebration. Party-goers are encouraged to don their most authentic vintage 1940s military, civilian, patriotic and zoot suits and enjoy complimentary heavy hors d'oeuvres and soft drinks all evening long. Live music by the Dan Zola Orchestra, Dianne Palmer and the 19-piece big band will fill the rooms all night, and free dance lessons will be offered to create an authentic WWII era vibe. Party favors and a champagne toast will complete the night.

Walleye Madness at Midnight at Port Clinton || Downtown Port Clinton, 419.635.7470 wyliewalleyefoundation.com/walleye-drop

New York City might celebrate the New Year with a glittering ball, but the town of Port Clinton rings in the coming year with a 20-foot-tall, 600-pound fiberglass walleye. Yes, a walleye – 30 times the size of the average walleye fish – is lowered by a massive crane to the cheering townspeople below. If that’s not enough, there’s tons of walleye-themed fun all night long, too.

New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration at The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake || 4888 North Broadway State Route 534, Geneva on the Lake, 44041, 440.466.7100, www.thelodgeatgeneva.com

Ring in the New Year at Geneva-on-the-Lake’s annual Gala celebration. Choose from two packages that include live entertainment, dinner for two, an overnight stay and breakfast, a five-hour open bar and a champagne toast at midnight. The stay also includes late check out.