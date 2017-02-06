Check your child's phone for these 5 apps including Snapchat, Tinder, KIK, YikYak, Musical.ly

We all know we should check our kid's phones to see what they are downloading, who they are friending and who is sending them pictures.

But when's the last time you did that?

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office investigator Mike Harris told Denver7 his number one message to parents is tell your children to only talk to people you know in person and just because an app says you're anonymous doesn't mean it's safe or you're safe.

"Lots of times kids/teens don’t set the privacy settings appropriately, so anyone can contact them and see what they are posting," Harris said.

Here are five apps to watch for:

1. Musical.ly

"We are seeing kids from 2nd grade and up using this app," Harris said. "[With] this app kids can post videos, lip sync videos and such, but most kids don’t set their settings appropriately."

2.KIK

"KIK is another headache," Harris said.

KIK let's users chat, text and share photos.

Harris said a lot of kids and teens are using this app because you can be anonymous and there are no texting limits.

3. YikYak

YikYak says it's a fun way to connect, but when your child sends a message, it can be read by people nearby, whether they are friends or strangers.

4. Tinder

Tinder is a dating app geared toward adults and kids shouldn't be on this.

5. Snapchat

You might be surprised to see Snapchat on this list.

"Snapchat continues to be popular and misused," Harris said.

It's popular because you can send a photo that disappears after 10 seconds. Kids may not realize someone can screenshot the picture and keep it forever.

Harris mentioned two more apps of concern.

"Ask.FM is similar to KIK," Harris said.

And he warned that while Instagram is another popular app for kids/teens, it's important that parents track who their child is following and who is following their child.

