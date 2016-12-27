BEACHWOOD, Ohio - More than 500 people were involved in the Beachwood Place Mall incident Monday, causing several stores to close the day after Christmas and on one of the biggest shopping days of the holiday season.
Beachwood police Captain Gary Haba said between 500 to 600 were involved in the "disturbance" as they ran around the two-story mall to "cause mayhem."
“We just cut the lights off and just got behind a desk. I’m like I don’t know what’s going on and they’re still running, just running," said mall employee, PJay Griffin.
The motive isn't clear, but Haba said it appears the group of people wanted to disrupt shopping activities.
Police were called to the mall at 6:30 p.m. after a large group of juveniles caused a disturbance inside the mall.
Videos posted to social media during the incident showed people running through the mall screaming. Others stood still and watched.