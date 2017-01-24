Second lawsuit filed in 2015 Akron plane crash

AKRON, Ohio - A second lawsuit has been filed over the 2015 plane crash that killed nine people and destroyed an apartment building in Akron.

According to the Akron Beacon Journal, Beth Montgomery, one of the tenants of the apartment building, has filed a complaint against the company that owned the plane, ExecuFlight Inc. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and the estates of the co-pilots Renato Marchese and Oscar Chavez.

The Beacon also reports that since Montgomery's apartment was destroyed by the crash and resulting fire, and her cat was killed, she is seeking $25,000 plus interest, plus undetermined 'punitive damages.'

The National Transportation Safety Board determined last year that a "litany of failures" led to the crash, including several pilot errors.

Investigators told the board that the pilots did not follow proper procedures and tried to land with an unstabilized approach. The flaps were also set incorrectly and the required checklists were disregarded.

Read the full story from the Akron Beacon Journal.