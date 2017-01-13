Police search for man responsible for Akron Family Dollar robbery

AKRON, Ohio - Akron police are on the lookout for a man that robbed a Family Dollar Store in Akron Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the man walked into the store located on Plaza Boulevard around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Witnesses told police he walked up to the register with his hand in his pocket as if he had a gun and told the clerk "you have ten seconds or I'll shoot you!"

One of the other clerks in the store already had her cash drawer open and took it out to hand to the man. The first clerk grabbed his pocket to see if he had a gun and he panicked. The clerk dropped the cash drawer and money spilled on the floor. Police say the man was able to grab some of the money before fleeing towards Vernon Odom Boulevard.

The man is described as a black male, 20-25 years old and standing at 5'04" - 5'05". He weights 120-140 pounds and was wearing a black stocking cap with snowflakes around the outside, a red hooded sweatshirt, white tee shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron police.