Man robbed at gunpoint when sale from 'Offer Up' app goes wrong

AKRON, Ohio - A man was robbed while trying to sell a pair of shoes he had posted on the 'Offer Up' app Monday afternoon.

According to Akron police, the man drove to Dayton Street in Akron to sell a pair of shoes around 3:00 p.m. The man who he had made arrangements with - 'Lucky' walked up to the victim's car and negotiated a price with the victim before asking to try the shoes on.

Police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim who pulled out his own handgun in response, firing two shots at the suspect. The suspect then fled through the parking lot and over a fence toward Woodrow Court.

The victim had a concealed carry permit.

Police say the suspect is a black male, 17-21 years old, 5'10" and 140-160 pounds. He was wearing a gray and black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants and black, blue, and white Jordan Retro II shoes size 10 that he had taken in the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Akron police.