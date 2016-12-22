Man arrested in connection to Akron barbershop shooting

AKRON, Ohio - A man responsible for a shooting at an Akron barbershop that injured three people was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Thursday.

On December 1, 24-year-old Robert Lash Rodgers was sitting in R.P.'s Blade Academy when a man walked into the barbershop and started an argument with Rodgers. Rodgers pulled out a handgun from under the apron and fired several shots at the victim, and in addition two other people were struck by bullets.

Rodgers fled the scene and police have been looking for him since.

He was apprehended at an apartment on Weathervane Lane in Akron around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, after conducting surveillance outside the building.