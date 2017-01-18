Man arrested after firing flare gun at a person in Aultman Hospital parking lot

CANTON, Ohio - A man was arrested after firing a flare gun in the Aultman Hospital parking lot Monday night.

According to the Stark County Jail, 36-year-old Brian Cricks of Canton fired a flare gun at the victim around 9:15 p.m., attempting to cause serious injury. The victim was unharmed.

Canton police arrested Cricks on a felonious assault charge, a second-degree felony. He is currently being held in the Stark County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday.