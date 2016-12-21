Lawsuit: Landlord failed to provide smoke detectors before fire that killed Akron family

AKRON, Ohio - A wrongful lawsuit filed against an Akron landlord claims the woman failed to install smoke detectors in a home she owned in Akron, resulting in the deaths of four people.

Shirley Wallis, 33, her boyfriend Omar Riley, 36, and their two daughters, 8-year-old Shanice Riley and 9-year-old Aniyla Riley died in the fire on East Tallmadge Avenue on Dec. 3. A third daughter, Shaniya Wallis, survived.

Fire investigators said they found no smoke detectors in the home.

Plaintiff Steven Mutersbaugh filed the lawsuit against landlord Joni Laidig on behalf of the estate's of Omar Riley, Shanice and Aniyla. Wallis is not mentioned in the suit.

The estate is asking for $25 million.