Fugitive of the Week: Finess Terry

AKRON, Ohio - The Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of fugitive Finess Terry.
Terry is wanted for felonious assault and for discharging a firearm into an occupied structure by the U.S. Marshals Service and Akron Police Department.
According to police, Terry and another man were involved in a gunfight in the 300 block of Chittenden Street in Akron. Police say a stray bullet struck a 62-year-old man while he was in his house.
Terry is a 25-year-old black male standing at approximately 5’09” and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be hiding in the Akron area.