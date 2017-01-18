Fugitive of the Week: Finess Terry

AKRON, Ohio - The Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to the capture of fugitive Finess Terry.

Terry is wanted for felonious assault and for discharging a firearm into an occupied structure by the U.S. Marshals Service and Akron Police Department.

According to police, Terry and another man were involved in a gunfight in the 300 block of Chittenden Street in Akron. Police say a stray bullet struck a 62-year-old man while he was in his house.

Terry is a 25-year-old black male standing at approximately 5’09” and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be hiding in the Akron area.

If you have any information in reference to Finess Terry, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.