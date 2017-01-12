Deadly shooting blocks away from Akron school prompts lockdown

AKRON, Ohio - A shooting took place blocks away from Akron schools and prompted a lockdown on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Akron police, the shooting took place around 3:41 p.m. Wednesday on West Thorton Street and Laurel Avenue in Akron. The scene was about a block away from the Jr. High school.

When police arrived they found a 17-year-old boy shot multiple times, dead at the scene. They also say a 19-year-old man was a second victim. He was transported to Akron General Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury from a gunshot to the leg.

No further information is available at this time.