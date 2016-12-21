Cops deliver Christmas presents to 7-year-old boy battling Leukemia at Akron Children's Hospital

AKRON, Ohio - Christmas came five days early for 7-year-old Darren Hampton.

Present after present was delivered to the boy battling leukemia from a hospital bed at Akron Children's Hospital.

The Legos and other toys were greatly appreciated by Darren's grandpa, David Hampton, as was the distraction the cops provided from the 2nd grader's disease.

Darren was supposed to go on a shopping trip through the "Christmas with a Cop" program earlier this month.

Ninety other kids went that day, but Darren was too sick.

"He's gone through one round of chemotherapy already and his counts are looking good right now," David said.

Cops, deputies and firefighters decided if anyone deserved a Merry Christmas it was Darren, so for the first time in the program's history, they delivered Christmas to a child.

"It just makes me feel good and God will see him through," said David.

"A child that's ill is tragic, but ill this time of year, he needs all the support he can get," said Akron Police Sgt. Erik Wells.

Of all the news presents, it was the lightsaber that really seemed to catch Darren's eye.

But there's one other thing that would truly brighten his Christmas.

"Christmas is gonna be real great for him especially if we get to go home," David said with a smile.