Canton Police: 13-year-old boy arrested after stabbing 12-year-old girl

News 5 Staff
9:13 PM, Jan 3, 2017
32 mins ago
CANTON, Ohio - A 13-year-old boy was arrested after Canton police say he stabbed a 12-year-old girl multiple times Tuesday night.

Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1300 block of 14th Street NW near Piper Court NW following an argument between the teens.

Officers said the 12-year-old girl was stabbed several times in the arm and leg. She was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 13-year-old suspect was arrested, according to police, but names and charges have not been given.

Officers say the two were believed to have known each other. 

