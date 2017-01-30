Akron man, 23, found dead in car

News 5 Staff
1:25 PM, Jan 30, 2017
AKRON, Ohio - Akron police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday morning. 

Around 2:30 a.m., D’Cortez Taylor of Manchester Road in Akron was found inside his 2006 BMW in a parking lot in the 600 block of South Arlington Street. 

He was pronounced dead at 3:21 a.m. 

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Akron police at (330) 375-2552.

 

