Akron man, 23, found dead in car

AKRON, Ohio - Akron police are investigating the death of a 23-year-old man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., D’Cortez Taylor of Manchester Road in Akron was found inside his 2006 BMW in a parking lot in the 600 block of South Arlington Street.

He was pronounced dead at 3:21 a.m.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact Akron police at (330) 375-2552.