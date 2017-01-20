Lakewood confectioner protests Trump with chocolate

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -

It’s a chocolate-covered protest in Lakewood against President Donald Trump.

Cassandra Fear, owner of Fear’s Confections on Madison Ave. is selling something she calls “Dump Trumps.”

The $5 confection is made of chocolate ganache truffle filling, candy eyes and a hand-sculpted blonde wig made of modeling chocolate.

“It’s just meant to be taken as a joke and most people have been taking it that way and that’s the goal,” Fear said.

But Fear added there has been some backlash, including threatening messages and negative reviews online. But she says the item is a hot seller, with orders coming in from across the country.