Kim Kardashian breaks silence about Paris robbery

(CNN) -- The world is finally hearing from Kim Kardashian West about what she went through when she was robbed in Paris.

In a promo clip for the new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the reality star tearfully recalls the night thieves held her at gunpoint.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," Kardashian West tells her sisters. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

The media mogul has stayed largely out of the spotlight since the October robbery. She recently returned to social media after a tumultuous few months that included husband Kanye West being hospitalized in November for exhaustion.

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" halted filming for a time after the robbery and Kardashian West has not given any interviews about the incident. She had been in Paris for Fashion Week and E! cameras were not present at the time of the crime.

But based on the clip released Friday, the trauma will feature prominently during the show's next season.

Kardashian West is also seen crying on the phone saying, "Don't scare me, please. What's going on?"

"I think he really needs me, and I have to get home," she next says in the teaser, which appears to reference to West's hospitalization.

Kardashian West flew back from a planned appearance in New York at the time to be at her husband's side in Los Angeles.

The new season of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" debuts on E! in March.

