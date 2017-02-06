J.R. Smith holds daughter for the first time

News 5 Staff
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEVELAND - For the first time since their daughter was born, J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris held their daughter Dakota.

J.R. Smith posted a photo on his Instagram account sharing the news.

On January 7, Cleveland Cavalier guard, J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel Harris shared the difficult family news that their baby had been born five months early with fans on Twitter. 

"We know we're not the only family going through this, who has been through this or who will ever go through it," Smith's wife, Jewel Harris, said in the video. "That's why we decided to share what we've been going through with you guys. Please keep us in your prayers, and we'll do the same for everybody else."

Smith has not played since December after undergoing thumb surgery. He is not due back until early April.

 

 

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top