WESTLAKE, Ohio - Hyland, a Cleveland-based software company, is expanding its global headquarters in Westlake and adding 330 jobs this year to help assist in the company's global operations.

Hyland is expanding its Westlake campus with a new third wing to the research and development center.

The construction of the 70,000-square-foot addition will be completed in May 2018 and will add space for 400 additional offices.

It's the second time in four years the company has expanded its global headquarters.

