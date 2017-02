CLEVELAND - Ohioans looking to get rid of their old freezers and refrigerators can now do so with the latest recycling program from FirstEnergy.

Electric customers of FirstEnergy with working refrigerators and freezers can schedule a pick up to get $50.

Recycling a working air conditioner or dehumidifier with the freezer or refrigerator can get customers an extra $25.

Program guidelines

Must be an electric customer of FirstEnergy’s Ohio utilities

You must own the appliance(s)

Refrigerators and freezers must be 10 – 30 cu. ft., plugged in, and operating (cooling) at the time of the scheduled pickup

Limit of two refrigerators/freezers plus up to two room air conditioners/dehumidifiers per the calendar year*

Your incentive will be mailed to you within four weeks after pickup of appliance(s)