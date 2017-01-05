Road on Cleveland's east side gives example of problems with repairing streets in Cleveland

CLEVELAND - Following our exclusive "Broken Roads, Broken System" investigation, more questions have been coming from Clevelanders about their streets.

East 152nd in Cleveland connects I-90 to Cleveland Heights, South Euclid, and East Cleveland.

Now, On Your Side Investigators uncover problems with that street despite its importance.

"It's been like driving on the Burma Road. I was a pilot in Vietnam and I know what the roads are like in Vietnam,” said long-time Cleveland resident Tom Hirsch. He was describing what East 152nd has been like. "It should have been done a long time ago,” Hirsch told us.

He's right. Our investigation shows in 2009 when the last rating of Cleveland streets was released; East 152nd had a ton of D and F grades. That was 8 years ago.

"It's extremely frustrating," said Cleveland City Councilman Mike Polensek. He represents a good portion of East 152nd. “We couldn't figure out why… other streets that were better rated were getting done, and this street wasn't."

He's right, too. Just after the 2009 ratings came out, our investigation highlighted a lot of B and C graded streets got attention while Ds and Fs were left behind.

"It's like we're trying to recreate the wheel and the wheel's getting broken on streets like this,” Polensek told us.

So now, finally there are plans drawn up for a new paving of East 152nd. There are community discussions happening like the one at the Five Points Community Center Wednesday night. They’re discussions that people who live there hope revitalize the area.

"Building it back up,” said resident Bert Boyd. “Making it someplace that people want to reinvest. So, this project has been very important," added Boyd.

"That's the reason I'm here tonight,” said Hirsch. “To make sure that it's done in the right way."

The $5.6 million project should be completed in October much to the delight of those who have to ride that rough road every day.