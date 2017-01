CLEVELAND - A 46-year-old male was struck by a car while he was making an attempt to cross at 13510 Miles Road.

He was struck by a 42-year-old male driving a 2014 Nissan NV200 van.

According to Cleveland Police, it was not a hit and run and alcohol and drugs were not related. There have been no arrests made in connection to the crash.

The victim has not been identified.