Fatal Euclid hit-skip crash happened moments after police called off pursuit

A hit-skip accident Friday night in Euclid that left one man dead took place soon after police terminated a chase involving the same driver that left the scene.

Euclid police identified the victim as 35-year-old Morris T. Walker, Jr. He was struck and killed by a driver traveling westbound early Friday evening in the 19600 block of Euclid Ave.

Police described the vehicle as a 2002-2007 royal blue Porsche Cayenne SUV with dark tinted windows. The vehicle likely has damage to the front end and driver’s side and is missing the driver's side mirror.

According to police radio traffic, the crash happened at 6:19 p.m., three minutes after the initial pursuit of the vehicle began following a traffic violation at 6:16 p.m.

The chase continued until the car headed towards Cleveland and officers were given orders to terminate at 6:18 p.m.

One minute and 13 seconds later, radio traffic reveals that Walker was struck.

“We had attempted to stop the vehicle for a traffic violation and it fled. We pursued it briefly before the Patrol supervisor terminated the pursuit. The hit-skip occurred afterwards,” a police dept. spokesperson said in an email to News 5.

Euclid Police declined a request for an on-camera interview and said dash camera video of the event does not exist.

The chase comes after a 2015 report from the department described plans to “curtail the practice” of vehicular pursuits.

“No one at the Euclid Police Department lives this decision but we found it necessary to protect the interests of not only of the city and the police department but also the legal interests of individual officers until such a time as either the courts or the legislature act,” the report read.

Friends, family and neighbors at Walker’s Euclid apartment complex Monday said they question whether the chase could have contributed to the fatal accident.

They’re also asking for the driver to turn himself or herself in.

Anyone with information is asked to call Euclid Police Department at (216) 731-1234.