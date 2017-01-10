Fairview Park resident Indicted for making threats again President-Elect

FAIRVIEW PARK, OHIO - Fairview Park resident, Zachary Benson, 25, was indicted on one count of making threats against President-Elect Donald Trump.

On November 9, 2016, Benson made several threats to the President -Elect via his personal Twitter account @ZeeAyeKeyKay. Among the comments were "My life goal is to assassinate Trump. Don't care if I serve infinite sentences. That man deserves to decease existing."

Benson admitted to writing the threatening Twitter posts. He said he never had any intentions to act on his threats but was frustrated about how Trump's policies could affect his job.

The indictment alleges Benson threatened to take the life of, and inflict bodily harm to, the President-Elect of the United States.

If convicted, the sentence would not exceed the statutory maximum, and in most cases it will be less than the maximum. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karrie D. Howard, and was investigated by the United States Secret Service.

To view the full criminal complaint, click below:

Benson Threat to President Elect