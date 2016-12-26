newsnet5
2016-2017 Academic Challenge Weekly Results
5:13 PM, Nov 10, 2016
4:22 AM, Dec 26, 2016
Share Article
Copyright 2013 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Show Caption
Hide Caption
Previous
Next
Show 1 - December 3, 2016
School
Score
Roosevelt
475
Avon Lake
435
North Ridgeville
430
Show 2 - December 10, 2016
School
Score
Lutheran West
570
Parma Community
370
Villa Angela - St. Joseph
280
Show 3 - December 24, 2016
School
Score
St. Vincent - St. Mary
605
St. Joseph Academy
365
Clear Fork
310
Show 4 - December 31, 2016
School
Score
Marlington
Sandy Valley
Vermilion
Show 5 - January 14, 2017
School
Score
Berkshire
Mogadore
Waterloo
Show 6 - January 21, 2017
School
Score
Canton Central Catholic
Trinity
Western Reserve Academy
Show 7 - January 28, 2017
School
Score
Huron
James A. Garfield
Tuscarawas Valley
Show 8 - February 4, 2017
School
Score
Cloverleaf
Kenston
Lake
Show 9 - February 11, 2015
School
Score
Elyria
Normandy
Perry
Show 10 - February 18, 2017
School
Score
Euclid
Lakewood
Valley Forge
Show 11 - February 25, 2017
School
Score
Cuyahoga Falls
Jackson
Stow-Munroe Falls
Show 12 - March 4, 2017
School
Score
Independence
Keystone
St. Paul
Show 13 - March 11, 2017
School
Score
Crestview
Newcomerstown
Pymatuning Valley
Show 14 - March 18, 2017
School
Score
Hawken
Smithville
University School
Show 15 - March 25, 2017
School
Score
Alliance
Norwalk
Sandusky
Show 16 - April 1, 2017
School
Score
Cleveland Heights
Shaker Heights
Strongsville
Show 17 - April 8, 2017
School
Score
Black River
Holy Name
Streetsboro
Show 18 - April 15, 2017
School
Score
Benedictine
Facing History New Tech
Fairport Harding
Show 19 - April 22, 2017
School
Score
Grand Valley
Lake Center Catholic
Orrville
Show 20 - April 29, 2017
School
Score
Clearview
Cleveland Central Catholic
Jefferson Area
Show 21 - May 6, 2017
School
Score
Avon
Parma
St. Ignatius
Show 22 - May 13, 2017
School
Score
Harvey
Padua Franciscan
Revere
Show 23 - May 20, 2017
School
Score
Glen Oak
Hoover
Hudson
Show 24 - May 27, 2017
School
Score
Bedford
Marion L. Steele
Midview
Show 25 - June 3, 2017
School
Score
Malvern
Monroeville
The Lyceum
Show 26 - June 10, 2017
School
Score
Firelands
Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin
Perkins
Championship Finale
School
Score
Share Article
A
Share
A
A
A
Share Article
Read Full Story