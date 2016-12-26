2016-2017 Academic Challenge Weekly Results

Show 1 -  December 3, 2016
School Score
Roosevelt 475
Avon Lake 435
North Ridgeville 430
Show 2 - December 10, 2016
School Score
Lutheran West 570
Parma Community 370
Villa Angela - St. Joseph 280
Show 3 - December 24, 2016
School Score
St. Vincent - St. Mary 605
St. Joseph Academy 365
Clear Fork 310
Show 4 - December 31, 2016
School Score
Marlington  
Sandy Valley  
Vermilion  
Show 5 - January 14, 2017
School Score
Berkshire  
Mogadore  
Waterloo  
Show 6 - January 21, 2017
School Score
Canton Central Catholic  
Trinity  
Western Reserve Academy  
Show 7 - January 28, 2017
School Score
Huron  
James A. Garfield  
Tuscarawas Valley  
Show 8 - February 4, 2017
School Score
Cloverleaf  
Kenston  
Lake  
Show 9 - February 11, 2015
School Score
Elyria  
Normandy  
Perry  
Show 10 - February 18, 2017
School Score
Euclid  
Lakewood  
Valley Forge  
Show 11 - February 25, 2017
School Score
Cuyahoga Falls  
Jackson  
Stow-Munroe Falls  
Show 12 - March 4, 2017
School Score
Independence  
Keystone  
St. Paul  
Show 13 - March 11, 2017
School Score
Crestview  
Newcomerstown  
Pymatuning Valley  
Show 14 - March 18, 2017
School Score
Hawken  
Smithville  
University School  
Show 15 - March 25, 2017
School Score
Alliance  
Norwalk  
Sandusky  
Show 16 - April 1, 2017
School Score
Cleveland Heights  
Shaker Heights  
Strongsville  
Show 17 - April 8, 2017
School Score
Black River  
Holy Name  
Streetsboro  
Show 18 - April 15, 2017
School Score
Benedictine  
Facing History New Tech  
Fairport Harding  
Show 19 - April 22, 2017
School Score
Grand Valley  
Lake Center Catholic  
Orrville  
Show 20 - April 29, 2017
School Score
Clearview  
Cleveland Central Catholic  
Jefferson Area  
Show 21 - May 6, 2017
School Score
Avon  
Parma  
St. Ignatius  
Show 22 - May 13, 2017
School Score
Harvey  
Padua Franciscan  
Revere  
Show 23 - May 20, 2017
School Score
Glen Oak  
Hoover  
Hudson  
Show 24 - May 27, 2017
School Score
Bedford  
Marion L. Steele  
Midview  
   
Show 25 - June 3, 2017
School Score
Malvern  
Monroeville  
The Lyceum  
Show 26 - June 10, 2017
School Score
Firelands  
Notre Dame - Cathedral Latin  
Perkins   

 

Championship Finale 
School Score
   
   
 
 

 

 
 

 

