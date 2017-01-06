Eastlake considers pot plant on vacant community land

EASTLAKE, Ohio - New state laws hit the books back in September, making medical marijuana legal in Ohio. Those laws don't officially take affect this coming fall.



But since the laws passed, city after city in Greater Cleveland has announced moratoriums- taking steps back and putting holds on implementing the new law.



Not Eastlake.



"The decision I'm making is one that's best for the city," Mayor Dennis Morely told News 5.



The mayor announced plans this week to move forward with a proposal for a marijuana cultivation plant where the JFK community center used to be about 15 years ago.



Longtime Eastlake resident, Sandy Sullivan, lives near the land and told News 5, unlike some others nearby, she's fine with the use.



"If you drive around around Eastlake there are a lot of empty buildings. This is gonna be good," she said.



Calling the proposed plant a much needed boost to the local economy.



"It's gonna bring jobs," she said.



Eastlake Mayor Dennis Morely told News 5 that's actually a major reason they're considering it.



"We're not the most healthy city financially and everyone who lives here knows that. We've tried since 2001, 11 straight levies have failed," he said.



According to Morely, the plant could bring about 30 jobs year one, 50 by year two.



He added that he's been in contact with a potential developer for months to work out the proposal.



"They'll be no smell, no burning. Basically they'll have a greenhouse and they will extract serum from plants. There will be scientists working there," he explained.



The Eastlake police department is reportedly on board as well.



"If we are gonna do it, it has to be right. Not oh it's a revenue maker, let's throw it in," Mayor Morely said.



The proposal is still in the very early stages. The city of Eastlake invites anyone with a question or a concern to their next meeting- 7PM on January 10th.