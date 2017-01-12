Akron high school student shot and killed following argument

AKRON, Ohio - A 17-year-old East Community Learning Center student was shot and killed on Wednesday afternoon following an argument.

Akron police officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of West Thornton Street and Laurel Avenue. Police said the student was found in a front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. A handgun was found near the body. The student, identified as Ernest Anderson Jr., was pronounced dead and transported to the Summit County Medical Examiner's Office for an official autopsy. The autopsy examination revealed that the victim suffered from gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

On a nearby porch, officers found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for non-life threatening injuries. A third male ran away from the scene before police arrived.

The names of the other two males were not given.

But Superintendent of Akron Public Schools, David James, released the following statement:

We are deeply aggrieved by this tragic episode. Another student, another life filled with promise has been extinguished by violence. We are thinking of his family and the entire East CLC community.

The shooting remains under investigation.