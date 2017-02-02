What is the News 5 E-Team?

You need to start fresh every day, and we’re no different here at Good Morning Cleveland. So we’ve introduced something new and different to liven up your morning routine, and that is the E-Team — Exclusive, Enterprise stories from a special team up Early with you!

Our E-team features a big group of reporters giving you interesting, informative, and impactful local news you won’t see anywhere else.

“We see it as our duty to provide real, original reporting in the mornings,” said Jeff Harris, News 5 News Director. “It’s something that’s been missing for decades, so now we’ve done something about it. I’m sure Clevelanders are frustrated with the fluff and meaningless stories they see in morning news, and for us, those days are over.”



Wake up bright and early with Good Morning Cleveland’s Terrence Lee, Corrina Pysa, Power of 5 Meteorologist J.D. Rudd, and the E-Team. Weekday mornings 4:30 to 7 a.m.

