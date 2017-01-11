Columbus man posts fake cellphone add; robs, ambushes potential buyers

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A Columbus man is wanted for robbing two people at gunpoint as they attempted to purchase a cellphone.

Devonte J. Housley and Daysean Foose, both 23, are accused of robbing two people at gunpoint in Columbus in the 3900 block Kimberly Parkway as they attempted to purchase an iPhone, according to a Columbus police news release. Housley and Foose posted a fake social media advertisement on social media, luring the two people into an ambush at the vacant apartment building.

The the two people were shot and wounded critically. They were taken to a local hospital where they underwent emergency surgery and survived.

Foose is already in custody.

Anyone with information should call Columbus police at (614) 645-4665.