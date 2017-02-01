Cleveland's hometown hero LeBron James will receive the NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award

CLEVELAND - For the first time in nearly 18 years, Cleveland's own, LeBron James will receive the prestigious NAACP Jackie Robinson Sports Award.

During the Cleveland Cavaliers home game on Feb. 1, James will receive the special award.

This award is presented to individuals in sports for their high achievement in athletics and contributions in the pursuit of social justice, civil rights, and community involvement. James will join Jim Brown, Anita DeFrantz, Sugar Ray Leonard, Eddie Robinson, and Michael Jordan, among others, as recipients.

Cleveland fans and the community know LeBron James as a hometown hero who delivered the city's first professional sports championship in more than 52 years. Considered one of the greatest athletes of his generation, the four-time NBA MVP led the US team to gold twice.

Aside from his achievements on the court, he founded the LeBron James Family Foundation that improves the lives of children and young adults through education and co-curricular educational initiatives. In 2011, his foundation focused on the high school dropout crisis facing his community, which led him to create the "Akron I PROMISE Network." He has guaranteed college educations for thousands of Akron Public School students who finish the required academic credit.