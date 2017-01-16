Cleveland resident shot and killed in Barberton

BARBERTON, Ohio - On January 15, Barberton Police was called to the aftermath of a shooting at 341 Michigan Place. Justin R. Randle from East 74th Street in Cleveland was the victim at the scene.

Randle had been shot and witnesses at the scene stated the suspect left the scene in a Saturn SUV. He was transported to Summa Akron City Hospital and died from his injuries on Sunday morning.

Shortly after the shooting call was sent out to police, Barberton Police spotted a Saturn SUV that matched the description of the car the scene of the incident. Officers conducted a traffic stop and found a loaded gun and two fired shell casings inside the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was 25-year-old Akiria Taylor from Cleveland. The passenger was 26-year-old Antonio Deon Parra of Warrensville Heights. Both suspects were arrested and booked into the Barberton City Jail.

Parra is charged with murder and Taylor is charged with obstructing justice. They will make their initial appearances in Barberton Municipal Court on Tuesday, January 17, 2017.