Police look for woman abducted from Cleveland store

CLEVELAND - The Third District Detective Bureau of the Cleveland Police Division is investigating an abduction that occurred on January 12, 2016, at around 9:45 p.m. at 3608 Woodland Avenue.

A store clerk reported to police that a woman entered the store and was crying. She proceeded to ask to use the phone and while the victim was on the phone, a man entered the store, grabbed her and picked her up and took her outside.

Video obtained from the store shows the woman arrived at the store in the suspect's vehicle. A short time later, the suspect enters the store and carries her outside. The suspect is seen throwing her into the passenger side front seat before leaving the parking lot.

The victim is described as an approximately 40-year-old black woman with black hair, weighing about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black furry boots.

The suspect is a black 6-foot, 2-inch black man with a beard. He is approximately 30 years old and was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a red knit hat.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact investigators at 216-621-1234.