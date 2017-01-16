Cleveland Metropoltian School District teachers experience email scam resulting in paycheck hack

CLEVELAND - On Friday, January 13, teachers of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District were victims of an email spoofing scam that resulted in their direct-deposit compensation being directed to an unknown third party.

Roseann Canfora, chief communications officer of the CSMD, said the District issued paper checks totaling $100,786.99 to 61 employees affected by the scam.

In a letter the CMSD educators, CEO Eric Gordon wrote that the district has taken steps to prevent additional malicious activity and reported the incident to law enforcement.

Read the full letter below: