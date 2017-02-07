CLEVELAND - From sky-high water bills to tax liens on homes, On Your Side Investigators have been trying to get answers about questionable tactics by the Cleveland Division of Water.

We've been routinely locked out, ignored, or been given false information.

So when the water department held a news conference at a water main break Monday afternoon, we showed up with your questions and concerns for the Commissioner Alex Margevicius.

His media relations person John Goersmeyer stepped in at one point. The deflections were numerous but we kept trying for answers. We got one. Margevicius told us he isn't allowed to answer our questions. Why? Because he says the city's administration has told him not to.

