Celebrate National Pizza Day with local deals

CLEVELAND - It's National Pizza Day! What better way to celebrate it than to get delicious pizza from these local pizza shops.
Jack Spratt's Pizza: 4323 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103
(216) 281-5252
Pizza (216): 401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 741-7992
Angelo's Pizza:13715 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107
(216) 221-0440
Ohio City Pizzeria: 3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
Domino’s: Celebrate with these pizza offers:
Papa John’s: All month long, you can receive the following deals:
Marco’s: Save on pizza with the following Offers: