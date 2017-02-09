Celebrate National Pizza Day with local deals

News 5 Staff
CLEVELAND - It's National Pizza Day! What better way to celebrate it than to get delicious pizza from these local pizza shops.

Jack Spratt's Pizza: 4323 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103

(216) 281-5252

  • large three-topping pizza for $9.

Pizza (216): 401 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114

(216) 741-7992

  • During happy hour from 3 p.m.-6 p.m., any personal topping pizza is $2.16.

Angelo's Pizza:13715 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

(216) 221-0440

  • half off any large topping pizza

Ohio City Pizzeria: 3223 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 281-5252

  • Two large topping pizzas for $21.95
  • Two medium cheese pizzas for $12.00

Domino’s: Celebrate with these pizza offers:

  • One large three-topping pizza for $7.99.
  • Two large two-topping pizzas with stuffed cheesy bread for $25.99.
  • Medium 2-Topping Handmade Pan Pizzas $8.99.
  • XL 1 Topping Brooklyn Style Pizza $12.99.

Papa John’s: All month long, you can receive the following deals:

  • 50 percent off regular price pizzas.
  • 40 percent off all online orders.
  • XL 3 Topping Pizza $10.

Marco’s: Save on pizza with the following Offers:

  • $3 off orders over $15.
  • $5 off orders over $20.

