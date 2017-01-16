Cavs are ready for another Warrior rematch on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

OAKLAND, Calif. - The game of the day, if not the year, is between two of the league's most talked about star-studded teams: the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Fans on both sides are anxiously awaiting for another rematch in this spotlight game on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But no one is probably more excited than the Cavs fans themselves. The two teams haven't played against each other since a nail-biter on Christmas Day when the Cavs defeated the Warriors 109-108.

The champion Cavaliers are not treating tonight's game much-anticipated rematch at Oracle Arena as a make-or-break game.

While fans may think the Warriors and Cavs are rivals, Cavs players don't necessarily feel the same way.

During the Cavs practice in San Francisco on Sunday, reporters asked Lebron if he thinks the Warriors are a rival.

"I don't think we have a rival. We've had two great appearances in two years. I had the same with the Spurs when I was in Miami and we weren't rivals," said Lebron. "I think I played those guys more. I wouldn't look at it as a rival."

Cleveland newcomer, Kyle Korver hasn't faced the Warriors yet as a player of the Cavs. He is in the process of washing away four and half years of Hawks plays and muscle memory out of his system.

"It takes a while. Even in terminology. I am a big habits guy so there are a lot of things that I have to rebuild and relearn. But at the end of the day, it is still basketball. Just give me some time and I will get there," said Korver.

He adds, "I'm going to try and add to what they've [Cavs] been doing and keep learning."

In the past two games between them, Kyrie Irving has hit the game-winning shot in the final seconds both times. This season, Irving averages of 20.3 points and 4.7 assists in 33.6 minutes over his last three games. He, too, doesn't think there is a rivalry.

"It creates some rivalry. I'm not even sure if you would call it that. We haven't played enough games to even call it a rivalry," said Irving.

Watch the Cavs take on the Warriors at 8 p.m. on TNT.

Preview of the tonight's most talked about game.