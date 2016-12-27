Careful when you fuel up: gas station carjackings on the rise in Greater Cleveland

CLEVELAND - It's a crime trend you need to keep in mind when you pull up to a pump- gas station carjackings. The thefts are becoming more and more common across Cleveland and the surrounding suburbs.

Most recently, a woman held at gunpoint in Cleveland. Her car and wallet was stolen.



"I think people are getting desperate," Mustafa Zayed told News 5.



Zayed's family operates three Cleveland gas stations. They've been in business here for more than 20 years and he said they've seen it all.



"We've definitely had our fair share of misgivings," Zayed said.

Their Carnegie Shell location has been a target in recent months and just over a year ago, when a car was stolen with a child inside.

Zayed told News 5 they continue to do everything they can to make sure it doesn't happen again.



"Don't come here with that! I'm born and raised in Cleveland and I don't take kindly to people trying to harass or hurt my customers."



Even if prevention means escorting customers to their cars or asking people hanging out outside to take a hike.



"People don't like it when I tell them to leave, but I take safety seriously," he said.



It's important to note- this isn't a city problem. The same crimes are being reported in Beachwood, Euclid, Shaker Heights, and more.



"Lock your doors, if there's ever a problem come inside. And don't leave your car unattended. Especially if you're pumping gas," Zayed advised.