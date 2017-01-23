MENTOR, Ohio - It's a crime that doesn't happen in Mentor very often. " It's very unusual for us to have a true carjacking situation, I can't remember the last one like this," said Mentor Police Lt. Tim Allen.

Around 6 p.m. on January 16, a 65-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in a Mentor parking lot, while walking out from a store to her car.

The victim was approach by a man in a parking lot at 7511 Mentor Avenue. The first suspect was described as a white male around 5'6" with a smaller build, possibly in his 20's. He demanded the victim to give him the car keys, but she refused and started to struggle with the man.

As the struggled continued, a second man driving a tan colored SUV stopped and helped the carjacker fight the woman off.

The first suspect left driving the victim's white 2014 Mazda CX9 with an Ohio license plate 283YQK. The second man in the tan colored SUV.

The victim sustained a minor leg injury as a result of fleeing the scene.

"Absolutely they are dangerous. They committed an aggravated robbery with a weapon, somebody could have gotten killed," says Allen.

Police have not yet recovered the victim's SUV.

Using the victim's description, a composite drawing was created with help of the Willoughby Police Department. If you have any information about this robbery, please contact the Mentor Police Department Detective Bureau at 440 974 576