Amber Alert issued for Columbus 4-year-old girl canceled

COLUMBUS - UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled. The girl was found safe.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old who missing from Columbus.

Janylia Fails was taken Monday at 7:49 a.m. along with a running vehicle from Chittenden Avenue and North 4th Street, according to a news release.

Fails was last seen wearing purple floral pattern jacket, blue jeans, black shoes. She is described as 3-feet-tall, 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle is a gray 2004 Chevy Impala with Ohio license plate GWF9395. The bumper of the vehicle is falling off the right passenger side. The front fender is green and there's a dent in on the rear passenger side.

Anyone with information should call the Columbus Division of Police at (614) 645-4545.