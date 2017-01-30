Amber Alert issued for Columbus 4-year-old girl canceled

COLUMBUS - UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled. The girl was found safe.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old who missing from Columbus.
Janylia Fails was taken Monday at 7:49 a.m. along with a running vehicle from Chittenden Avenue and North 4th Street, according to a news release.
Fails was last seen wearing purple floral pattern jacket, blue jeans, black shoes. She is described as 3-feet-tall, 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
The vehicle is a gray 2004 Chevy Impala with Ohio license plate GWF9395. The bumper of the vehicle is falling off the right passenger side. The front fender is green and there's a dent in on the rear passenger side.
Anyone with information should call the Columbus Division of Police at (614) 645-4545.
*PLEASE RT* This is 4yo Janylia Fails who was taken this am along w/her moms gray Chevy Impala this am near Chittenden/N 4th area. Call 911. pic.twitter.com/hPwQx2zh5K