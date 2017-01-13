Akron man found guilty for assaulting an Akron police officer

AKRON, Ohio - The Summit County jury found David Duffield, 23, guilty of several charges, including assaulting an Akron police officer.

On November 27, 2015, Akron police attempted to arrest Duffield on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence and violating a temporary protection order. As officers approached Duffield, he jumped into the police cruiser, put it in reverse and attempted to hit the officer.

The officer jumped out of the way and fired several shots at Duffield, striking him in the shoulder.

The jury found Duffield guilty of three of the following felony offenses: felonious assault, grand theft, and obstructing official business.

Duffield is scheduled for sentencing on March 22, 2017, at 11 a.m.