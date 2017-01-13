Akron man convicted of illegal alcohol sales

AKRON, Ohio - A 51-year-old Akron resident, Ronald Schuler, was convicted of running an illegal alcohol establishment out of Blue Note Lounge on 1474 Copley Road.

In December 2016, the agents of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Ohio Investigative Unit, assisted by the Akron Police Department, executed a search warrant at the premise and seized 1,264 cans and bottles of beer, 1,129 intact and partial bottles of intoxicating liquor, and more than $700 in cash.

On January 11, he entered a guilty plea on three counts of a keeper of a place.