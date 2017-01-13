A two-vehicle crash in Brooklyn leaves one dead and one injured

BROOKLYN, Ohio - A two-vehicle crash in Brooklyn leaves one person killed and one injured.

The crash occurred on Memphis Avenue east of Tiedeman Road in Cuyahoga County at approximately 4:34 p.m. last night.

The on-scene investigation revealed the crash involved a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser and a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. The driver of the Chrysler, 33-year-old Kristen Combs of Olmsted Township, was having a verbal confrontation with an unknown pedestrian outside her vehicle. She pulled northbound from a private drive into the path of the Silverado truck. The driver of the truck struck the pedestrian and the PT cruiser.

Combs was killed in the crash and the investigation reveals she was wearing her seat belt. The pedestrian was transported to Cleveland Metro hospital in critical condition.

The driver and the two passengers in the Silverado were treated and released at the scene with non-life threatening injuries.

The Brooklyn Police and Fire Departments assisted the Ohio State Highway patrol at the scene.