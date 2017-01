TEXAS - One moment Jennifer Hull's daughters were eating chips and the next minute her one-year-old daughter is running towards her with a blue face.

The terrifying moment was caught on the family nanny-cam footage.

Jennifer Hull took immediate action and began smacking her daughter's back. After nothing happened, she gave her daughter the Heimlich method and the lodged food popped out.

Hull credits infant safety classes with giving her the knowledge to keep her daughter alive. She hopes it's a lesson for all parents.